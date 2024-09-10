Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

