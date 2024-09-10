First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Busey were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 3,072.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Busey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Busey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First Busey by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and have sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

