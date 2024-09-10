First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.01

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $21.27. First Community shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 11,664 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Community by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $190,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

