First Foundation Advisors Acquires 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

