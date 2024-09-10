First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.