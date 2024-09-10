First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

