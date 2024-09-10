First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 569.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.