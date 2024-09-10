First Foundation Advisors Buys 1,650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

