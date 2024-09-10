First Foundation Advisors Buys 500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

