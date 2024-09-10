First Foundation Advisors Buys 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,802.89 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,772.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3,698.81. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.