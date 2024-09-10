First Foundation Advisors Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $524.37 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $528.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

