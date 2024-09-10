First Foundation Advisors Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

