First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.