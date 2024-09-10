First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $278.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

