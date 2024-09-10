First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

