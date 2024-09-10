First Foundation Advisors Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

