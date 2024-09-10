First Foundation Advisors Has $540,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.