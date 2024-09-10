First Foundation Advisors Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

