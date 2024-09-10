First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 430.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

