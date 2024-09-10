First Foundation Advisors Invests $642,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BBN opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

