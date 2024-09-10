First Foundation Advisors Purchases 269 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

