First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,043 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.5 %

T stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

