First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.