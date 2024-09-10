First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,587 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 3,215,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 738,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

