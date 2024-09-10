First Foundation Advisors Sells 158 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.