First Foundation Advisors Sells 269 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 922,558 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 901,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,755 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

JEPQ opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.5569 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.