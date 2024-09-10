First Foundation Advisors Sells 280 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 612,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 436,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

