First Foundation Advisors Sells 9,147 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DEO opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.71%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

