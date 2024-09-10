First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.