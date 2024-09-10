First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

