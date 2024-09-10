First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,659 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.43% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

