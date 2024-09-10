First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

