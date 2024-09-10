First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,640,000 after purchasing an additional 627,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,782,000 after buying an additional 3,870,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Horizon by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after acquiring an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

