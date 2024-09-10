First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of FR stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

