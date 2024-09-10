First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Saturday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What are earnings reports?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.