First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 3,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Get First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.