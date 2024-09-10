First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.22

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $28.84. First United shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 19,155 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

First United Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. First United had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. First United’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Insider Transactions at First United

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 188 shares of company stock valued at $5,254. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 4.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 124,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

