Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 277,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 83,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

