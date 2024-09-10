Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.
FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
