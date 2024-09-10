Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,827,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forge Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

