Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,827,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,109.20.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $133,634.58.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forge Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

