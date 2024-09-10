Forward Air Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,179 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,145 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $43,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Forward Air by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.5 %

FWRD stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $79.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

