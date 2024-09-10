FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.23.

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

