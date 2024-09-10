Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.68

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.68 and traded as high as $39.50. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 83,889 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $504.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

