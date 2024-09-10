Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Up 2.7%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 20,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 28,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF makes up about 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

