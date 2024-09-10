Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.