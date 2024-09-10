Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 2,178 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 758.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $143.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

