Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 325.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $16,255,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

