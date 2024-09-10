Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.7 %

FYBR opened at $35.77 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $16,255,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.