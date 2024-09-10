Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.7 %
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $16,255,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
