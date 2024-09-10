FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Michael C. Forman Sells 218,961 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FSCO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
