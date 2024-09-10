FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Michael C. Forman Sells 218,961 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $382,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.