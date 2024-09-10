Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.23

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.23 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 41.75 ($0.55). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 750,785 shares.
Futura Medical Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.44.
About Futura Medical
Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.
